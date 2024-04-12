Government to prioritise NamPol to ensure peace and stability: Kawana



In order to ensure peace and stability in the country, the government has and will continue to prioritise the needs of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol).

This is according to Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Albert Kawana, who said it is also pivotal that NamPol continues to optimally utilise and deploy the necessary resources to where they will make a meaningful impact in line with its constitutional obligations.

Kawana made the remarks during the inauguration of the Endola Police Station in the Ohangwena Region on Friday.

The project, inclusive of the procurement of the vehicles, cost N.dollars 42.6 million.

‘The inauguration of this Police Station is indeed a clear indication of our government’s commitment to address challenges faced by the Namibian Police Force,’ he said.

The police station consists of a charge office with three offices, one radio room, one server room, one armory/record room, a cell block with three cells and a doctor’s consulting room, two two-bedroom s

emi-detached units, and two 14-room barracks, of which eight rooms will be for males and six for females.

Kawana stated that adequate accommodation of the men and women in uniform has become topical.

The police deserve proper accommodation, and it is for this reason that it has become standard practice that wherever police stations are built, barracks for both males and females are included, he said.

The station will also be equipped with two vehicles for members to effectively respond to the community’s complaints.

Kawana then appealed to the men and women in uniform that will be making use of these facilities to jealously safeguard them against any form of vandalism and further ensure that they are preserved for future generations.

He also urged them to establish good networks and relations with the community they will be serving.

Source: Namibia Press Agency