Grootfontein, Namibia: Police Seek Public Assistance to Locate Abandoned Boy’s Parents

The Namibian Police Force in Kavango East Region is calling for public assistance in locating the parents of a 12-year-old boy, Branden Likuwa, found abandoned in Grootfontein. Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, the region's Crime Investigations Coordinator, informed Nampa on Wednesday about the boy's situation. According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Likuwa, who has been living with other homeless children for three weeks, reported his mother's disappearance shortly after they arrived in Grootfontein from Rundu. The police have unsuccessfully attempted to locate his father, Hausiku Sakama, residing in Rundu's Ndama residential area. Recently, Likuwa was found 70 kilometers from Grootfontein, attempting to return to Rundu on foot. The police encourage anyone with information about Likuwa's parents or relatives to contact Warrant Officer Sakaria at the provided contact numbers.