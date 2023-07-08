Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Ekiti
Summary
Gunmen kidnapped the Ekiti State’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Paul Omotisho, on Saturday.APC’s Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Mr Segun Dipe, stated at Ado-Ekiti that the assailants abducted Omotisho as he was driving on the Agba…
Gunmen kidnapped the Ekiti State’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Paul Omotisho, on Saturday.
APC’s Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Mr Segun Dipe, stated at Ado-Ekiti that the assailants abducted Omotisho as he was driving on the Agbado-Ekiti/Imesi-Ekiti Road.
“The chairman was driving in a Toyota Venza car when the assailants seized him.
“The gunmen shot at one of his tyres to immobilise the vehicle after which they seized and drove him off in a Toyota Hilux van.
“He was alone in the car when the incident happened.
“Security agencies – the police and Amotekun Corps (the Southwest security outfit) – have been alerted and they are working on the incident,’’ Dipe stated.
Reacting to the abduction, police spokesman in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the police would make a statement on the abduction after getting clear information.
Source: News Agency of Nigeria