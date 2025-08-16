Hot News :

1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port

Gunmen Kill Policeman and Injure Another in Armed Clash in Sistan and Baluchestan

Death Toll Rises to 11 in Factory Fire in Western Russia

6 Killed, 5 Injured as Structure Collapses in Indian Capital

Roundup: Trump and Putin Meeting in Anchorage Concludes with Progress, No Deal

Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi to Visit India for Boundary Talks

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Gunmen Kill Policeman and Injure Another in Armed Clash in Sistan and Baluchestan

Share This Article:


Chengdu: One police officer was killed and another person wounded in an armed clash with gunmen in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday. The clash occurred on Friday evening at a square in Iranshahr County as police forces launched an operation against the gunmen, who were allegedly “disrupting public security,” and managed to injure some of them, the report said.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the slain policeman was identified as Ramin Sadeqi, while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the armed individuals who escaped the scene after the clash. Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.



On Sunday, one policeman was shot dead and another one wounded in an attack by a group of “terrorists” in the province’s Saravan County, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.