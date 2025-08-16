1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port



Chengdu: One police officer was killed and another person wounded in an armed clash with gunmen in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday. The clash occurred on Friday evening at a square in Iranshahr County as police forces launched an operation against the gunmen, who were allegedly “disrupting public security,” and managed to injure some of them, the report said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the slain policeman was identified as Ramin Sadeqi, while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the armed individuals who escaped the scene after the clash. Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.





On Sunday, one policeman was shot dead and another one wounded in an attack by a group of “terrorists” in the province’s Saravan County, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

