Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Gaza: Hamas has given “positive approval” to the latest U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official from the Palestinian militant group said on Saturday, describing it as part of a comprehensive agreement requiring full Israeli compliance. The Hamas official, who requested anonymity, stated that the group’s written response to international mediators includes specific timelines and implementation details, emphasizing the need for Israeli adherence to all terms, including reconstruction commitments.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Saturday that Israel has accepted an updated U.S.-mediated proposal for a hostage release deal, while accusing Hamas of stalling progress by rejecting the framework. “Hamas’ response is unacceptable and brings the situation backward,” the statement read, citing U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. “Israel will continue its action for the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”





In another development, Syria’s information authorities chief Hamza Al-Mustafa on Friday evening revealed that indirect negotiations with Israel have commenced to address the recurring Israeli strikes in the country. During a press conference following a cabinet meeting chaired by Syrian interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Al-Mustafa stated that indirect talks between Syria and Israel are ongoing, concentrating on the enforcement of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.





Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced joint financial support for Syria’s public sector employees, as part of their ongoing commitment to advancing Syria’s economic recovery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The joint financial support will be delivered over a three-month period, although the report did not mention the details on the size of the financial support.

