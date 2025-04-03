Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks



Rehoboth: Newly appointed Hardap Region Governor, Riaan McNab, was officially welcomed at the office of Kaptein Herbert George Britz of the Rehoboth Baster community on Wednesday, where he received expressions of support for his five-year term.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the event in Rehoboth was attended by Rehoboth Mayor Justin Coetzee, Deputy Mayor Cornvenus Klazen, members of McNab’s family, and representatives of the Rehoboth Town Council. Kaptein Britz told Nampa the gathering was held to offer blessings and support to the new governor.





“This is history in the making as it is the first time after 35 years of independence that someone from Rehoboth becomes a governor of the Hardap Region. We are blessed, that’s why I provided him with blessings on behalf of our people on his path ahead,” he said. He also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with McNab.





Coetzee assured McNab that the Rehoboth Town Council would extend the same support it provided to his predecessor, Salomon April. “Just as the town council supported former governor Salomon April, we will provide you with the same support,” Coetzee stated.





McNab pledged to lead the people of the Hardap Region with the values instilled in him during his upbringing, which include peace, love, and community. He said he is committed to serving the region with integrity and dedication. “I’m pledging to the people of Hardap that I will lead them with inclusivity, peace, love, and community, with the same values and principles that shaped my upbringing,” McNab declared.

