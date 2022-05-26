Health equipment deficit still a challenge for Erongo: Itope

The Erongo Region still faces numerous health equipment challenges, which affect a lot of people, including disabled children.

This was according to Erongo Governor, Neville Andre Itope, during the handover ceremony of 41 wheelchairs to beneficiaries from the Swakopmund and other districts in Erongo Region on Wednesday.

“These children, many who are suffering from cerebral paralysis, do not have adequate access to proper rehabilitation care or medical treatment. Furthermore, they tend to lose opportunities of going to schools and participating in social activities,” he noted.

The governor emphasised that these are just some the people who critically need assistance, while calling on the private sector to assist in this regard.

A total of 25 wheelchairs were donated by the Rani Group International, while 16 were donated by Namibia Revenue Agency (NAMRA), after they decided not to auction them off. NIMT Arandis also fixed some defected wheelchairs at no cost.

Senior Medical Officer in the Swakopmund Hospital, Dr David Tjiyokola, said the hospital has established and identified about 65 of its clients from Swakopmund and other districts who are in dire need of the wheelchairs and are unable to go about their daily activities without them.

“Wheelchairs are quite expensive and the hospital with the assistance of the government alone cannot afford to buy them. We therefore welcome and appreciate this donation and we will now be able to assist those who need them the most,” Tjoyokola noted.

The governor’s office, with the assistance of the Office of the First Lady, also handed over two sewing machines to two souvenir makers who are from the marginalised Ovahimba community, and whose business was affected by the lack of adequate machinery.

Saara Karunda, who accepted a wheelchair on behalf of her partially paralysed husband, expressed profound gratitude, noting that the wheelchair will now ease her husband’s day-to-day activities.

“We are very grateful because at least now he will be able to move himself around and even wash his face himself as he is paralysed from the waist below,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency