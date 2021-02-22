The Ministry of Health and Social Services received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the Government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s response to the virus’ outbreak.

The donation, made through the World Health Organisation (WHO), includes Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDTs) kits for Hapatitis A virus (HAV) and Euro-immune Elisa confirmatory testing supplies purchased at a combined value of N.dollars 115 000 to support the Hepatitis E virus outbreak activities.

The donation also includes biomedical equipment, funded by WHO to a combined value of over N.dollars 12.8 million, to support the government’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) response activities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday, Japanese ambassador to Namibia, Hideaki Harada, said Japan is committed to supporting the Namibian government’s leadership and efforts, in partnership with WHO, to ensure that all community members can live a fulfilling life, through a strengthened health system.

“I sincerely hope that the equipment and supplies provided under this project are fully utilized, not only for tackling against Hepatitis E but also for contributing to the general improvement in Namibian people’s health,” he said.

Harada also added that through current bilateral cooperation between the two countries Japan is implementing a medical equipment supply project to 17 hospitals in Namibia to tackle COVID-19 and to help upgrade the Namibian health system as a whole.

Speaking at the same occasion, WHO country representative, Charles Sagoe-Moses said strengthening diagnostic testing capacity is important to rule out Hepatitis and determine the cause of acute jaundice where possible.

Sagoe-Moses further stated that WHO and health ministry, with support from the government of Japan, will accelerate the implementation of Hepatitis response activities including training and deployment of health facility staff in the use of Hepatitis Rapid diagnostic kits, recruitment of local volunteers to strengthen human resource capacity in health ministry and capacity building for healthcare workers in Hepatitis coordination, surveillance and case management, risk communication and community engagement, amongst others.

On his part, health minister, Kalumbi Shangula stated that the support from Japan and WHO in the form of donations will go a long way in assisting the ministry in combatting Hepatitis E in terms of diagnostics and management.

Source: Namibia Press Agency

COVID-19: Namibia records 259 new cases

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, on Monday announced that Namibia recorded 259 new COVID-19 cases.

The positive cases include 159 males and 100 females, with the youngest person being nine months old and the oldest, 82 years old.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 72, with Oshikoto recording the second highest number at 48. Khomas had 27 cases, Erongo 24, Ohangwena 24, Otjozondjupa 21, Oshana 18, Kavango East and Hardap six each, //Kharas and Kunene four each, Zambezi three and Omaheke and Kavango West one case each.

“Among the confirmed cases are 141 learners and 57 are from the Tsandi district, 30 from the Onandjokwe district, 10 from the Outapi district and the rest are from different schools. Eleven teachers from different schools and three healthcare workers also formed part of the cases stemming from the Katima Mulilo, Otjiwarongo and Windhoek districts,” said Muinjangue.

She added that the ministry also recorded 183 recoveries, with Kavango West recording 74, Omusati 42, Kavango East 33, Hardap 13, Khomas 10, Omaheke nine and //Kharas two.

A total of 139 people are hospitalised with 15 admitted in intensive care units.

Four more deaths were announced, bringing the total number of deaths to 406. Cumulative confirmed cases on Monday stood at 37 742, with active cases at 2 055.

Source: Namibia Press Agency