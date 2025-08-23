Arsenal Secures Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace



Mississauga: Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Australia’s Lee Min-jee have both made significant strides in the Canadian Women’s Open, sharing the lead after the third round at Mississauga Golf and Country Club. On Saturday, Henderson carded a 65 while Lee posted a 66, both players achieving eagles to climb to the top of the leaderboard with a combined score of 11-under 202.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Henderson, the 2018 Canadian Women’s Open champion, thrilled local fans with an eagle on the 17th hole, holing out from a bunker. Meanwhile, Lee, the former world number one, managed two eagles during her round, one of which also came at the 17th hole. The tournament, with a purse of 2.6 million U.S. dollars, saw the two golfers finish the day three strokes ahead of their closest competitors.





World number one Jeeno Thitikul from Thailand and Japan’s Akie Iwai, who had led at the halfway mark, are tied for third place, three shots behind the leaders. China’s Liu Yu and South Korea’s Lee Jeong-eun are tied for fifth, with both players scoring 67 in the third round. Notably, 15-year-old Chinese-Canadian Aphrodite Deng Tiexin shot a 68, positioning her among a group tied for seventh, five shots off the lead.





Henderson began the day four shots behind the leader but quickly closed the gap with a birdie on the first hole. Her round included five birdies, two bogeys, and the pivotal eagle. Expressing her satisfaction, Henderson remarked on the improvement in her form and the excitement of competing in the final group.





Lee, who recently won the Women’s PGA Championship, is seeking her 12th LPGA Tour title. Her round was marked by two eagles, two birdies, and a bogey, showcasing her strong play. She expressed optimism about her performance, particularly in her putting, as she looks forward to the final round.





Liu’s impressive round included an eagle on the fourth hole and four birdies, indicating her competitive spirit despite previous challenges this season. A recent coaching session has contributed to her improved performance, and she remains hopeful for her first LPGA Tour win since joining in 2018.

