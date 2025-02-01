Hong Kong Zhuhai Macao Bridge Sets New Record for Daily Passenger Trips



Zhuhai: The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge handled 156,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips on Friday, marking a new daily record since the bridge’s opening in 2018. The 55-km bridge connects China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR, and the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, and holds the title of the world’s longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the border inspection authorities in Zhuhai recorded more than 454,000 passenger trips and over 69,000 vehicle trips through the bridge’s Zhuhai port from Tuesday to Friday, the first four days of the Spring Festival holiday. This reflects an increase of 22 percent in passenger trips and 32 percent in vehicle trips compared to the previous year.





In 2024, the port experienced daily passenger flows exceeding 100,000 on 50 different days, which represents a significant rise from the previous year, with numbers increasing tenfold. Furthermore, over 3 million trips by vehicles carrying number plates from Hong Kong or Macao were recorded at the port in 2024, making up 55 percent of its total traffic.

