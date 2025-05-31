Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Budapest: Ildiko Enyedi, the celebrated Hungarian filmmaker and screenwriter known for her 2017 Golden Bear-winning film “On Body and Soul,” has shared her reflections on Chinese cinema, her encounters with renowned Chinese filmmakers, and her ongoing projects at a film forum in Budapest. “I would love to work with Tony Leung again. It was such a wonderful experience to work with him,” Enyedi said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the “Imazsia Chinese Film Week 2025” forum.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Enyedi spoke about her latest film, “Silent Friend,” which is currently in post-production. The film, set in a botanical garden, explores themes of communication not only among humans but also between people and plants. It features an international cast, including Chinese actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, whom Enyedi had envisioned for a specific role while writing the story even before receiving his confirmation. Fortunately, the script and her previous films convinced Leung to accept the role in the film. Enyedi described him as “an incredibly deep thinker, a deeply feeling human being, who approached the work with humility and openness.”





The renowned director also spoke of her enduring fascination with Hong Kong cinema. During a panel discussion at the film forum, she recalled watching “Center Stage” at the Berlinale in 1992, which left a profound impact on her. This experience led her to acquire a copy of the film years later to share with others. She described the 1980s and 1990s as a golden era for Hong Kong films, which resonated deeply within Budapest’s alternative cultural circles. She also praised acclaimed Chinese director Wong Kar-wai, noting, “I believe all of Budapest eagerly awaited every new Wong Kar-wai film!”





Recalling her first visit to Hong Kong in the 1990s, Enyedi mentioned the city’s vibrant energy and cinematic legacy, describing Hong Kong as a special place for her. Her engagement with Chinese filmmakers has grown through participation in major industry events. In 2018, she served on the jury at the Shanghai International Film Festival, marking her first visit to mainland China, where she remembered the passion of local filmmakers and audiences eager to bring meaningful, smaller-budget films to wider audiences.





In 2023, Enyedi returned to Shanghai to deliver a masterclass, appreciating the opportunity to discuss filmmaking in depth with a professional audience. She expressed that it is always more interesting to hear about specific choices, challenges, and behind-the-scenes stories from fellow filmmakers, rather than just answering general questions. Enyedi also expressed keen interest in Chinese contemporary art films, mentioning her curiosity about “Resurrection” by Chinese director Bi Gan, which won a special award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.





Looking ahead, Enyedi expressed enthusiasm for continued collaborations with Chinese filmmakers and highlighted Hungary’s growing reputation as a film production hub.

