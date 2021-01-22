Hungry Lion Fast Food South Africa on Friday distanced its franchise, Hungry Lion Namibia from the Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave strike as it is not owned by or associated with Shoprite Groups of Companies.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Friday, Hungry Lion’s Senior Communications and Public Relations Manager Denise Neethling noted that there seems to be confusion surrounding the association and ownership of the company, especially in relation to the current strike.

“Amidst the current strike action that is making headlines, we thought it a good idea to clarify and confirm that Hungry Lion is in no way associated or owned by the Shoprite Group of Companies,” Neethling said.

Shoprite Holdings has been under immense pressure from political and civil rights groups who in support of the workers are calling on the company to agree to the demands of the striking workers.

The workers have been on strike since 23 December 2020, and are demanding an increase of N.dollars 600, housing allowance of N.dollars 450, transport allowance of N.dollars 500, and permanent employment for workers who have worked in these stores for over a year.

Shoprite is reportedly only willing to give employees a 10 per cent salary increase.

As of Monday this week, Shoprite Holdings, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation have been locked in endless meetings trying to reach an amicable solution.

Source: Namibia Press Agency