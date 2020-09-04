‘I don’t belong to any camp’: Tjongarero

Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero slammed allegations that she is in favour of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and against the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Last week a text message did the rounds on social media, accusing the minister as well as some sport reporters and sport administrators of bringing football to a standstill “because they are pushing their Herero agenda and don’t want non-Herero speaking people to be in administration positions of the country’s number one sport code”.

During a media briefing here on Thursday where a committee that will look into football matters was announced, the minister was asked if she was in a camp that supports NPL as the social media message suggested.

“The media said I am on one side and you even said I am a Herero but I am a born and bred Damara, not a Herero,” she said.

She added that it has been reported that Timo Tjongarero, a sport officer at the ministry and one of the owners of Tura Magic Football Club was her nephew, “and that is something that has already been made up so why would journalists want answers” from her.

When asked why the ministry is forming a committee to look into the NPL and NFA matters when the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) recently stated in a letter, that also made its rounds on social media, that there will only be one elite league in the country which is under the NFA and the NPL application for a professional league was farfetched as it does not correspond with the NFA Act to have two elite leagues in the country, the minister said she does not have information or understanding of what the NFA wrote to FIFA.

“I never said I am on the NFA side or NPL side, that came from the media and now I must answer. You are asking about the letter from FIFA, where is the letter NFA wrote to FIFA for me to answer because I cannot answer on a one-sided thing, I did not see their letter and I am sorry I cannot answer on that one,” said Tjongarero.

The NFA expelled the NPL as its member for “bringing the association into disrepute” in July 2020 during its 16th extraordinary congress.

After the expulsion of the NPL by the new NFA Exco, the NPL then sought to be registered as an independent member.

The committee inaugurated on Thursday will present their findings and recommendations to the Sports Ministry at the end of their task which will run for a month from the day they step into office.

Source: Namibia Press Agency