

Tel Aviv: Israel has struck strategic military targets at Syrian military bases, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. “A short while ago, the IDF struck military strategic capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the IDF emphasized its commitment to continue acting to remove any threat posed to the citizens of Israel. The military operation targeted facilities that were deemed to have retained strategic capabilities, though specific details of the operation or the nature of the capabilities were not disclosed.