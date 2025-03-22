Hot News :

IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases

Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Discovered in Okahandja Tunnel

Air Defenses Shot Down 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night Defense Ministry

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes with Russian Forces

Lack of Education for Girls in Afghanistan Leads to Dire Consequences: UNICEF

Russia to Develop Countermeasures Over Potential US Missile Deployment in Japan

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases

Share This Article:


Tel Aviv: Israel has struck strategic military targets at Syrian military bases, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. “A short while ago, the IDF struck military strategic capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the IDF emphasized its commitment to continue acting to remove any threat posed to the citizens of Israel. The military operation targeted facilities that were deemed to have retained strategic capabilities, though specific details of the operation or the nature of the capabilities were not disclosed.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.