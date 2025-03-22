IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases



Okahandja: The body of a five-year-old girl, reported missing by her grandmother on Thursday, was discovered on Friday afternoon in a tunnel at Okahandja.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, announced in a statement on Saturday that the deceased was identified as Ingrid Maasdorp. Maasdorp was a Grade 0 learner at KW von Marees Combined School in Okahandja.





Mbeha reported that Maasdorp’s body was discovered by a passer-by in a tunnel near the new bridge along the B1 road in the Veddersdal residential area of the town. It is suspected that the girl might have drowned, with no foul play suspected at this time.





An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in Windhoek to ascertain the exact cause of death. Maasdorp’s family has been informed of the tragic event. Mbeha also appealed to the public for any additional information that could assist law enforcement authorities in their ongoing investigation.





Police investigations are continuing.

