Hot News :

IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases

Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Discovered in Okahandja Tunnel

Air Defenses Shot Down 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night Defense Ministry

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes with Russian Forces

Lack of Education for Girls in Afghanistan Leads to Dire Consequences: UNICEF

Russia to Develop Countermeasures Over Potential US Missile Deployment in Japan

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Discovered in Okahandja Tunnel

Share This Article:


Okahandja: The body of a five-year-old girl, reported missing by her grandmother on Thursday, was discovered on Friday afternoon in a tunnel at Okahandja.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, announced in a statement on Saturday that the deceased was identified as Ingrid Maasdorp. Maasdorp was a Grade 0 learner at KW von Marees Combined School in Okahandja.



Mbeha reported that Maasdorp’s body was discovered by a passer-by in a tunnel near the new bridge along the B1 road in the Veddersdal residential area of the town. It is suspected that the girl might have drowned, with no foul play suspected at this time.



An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in Windhoek to ascertain the exact cause of death. Maasdorp’s family has been informed of the tragic event. Mbeha also appealed to the public for any additional information that could assist law enforcement authorities in their ongoing investigation.



Police investigations are continuing.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.