

Moscow: Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones this night over eight regions, the Azov Sea and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.





According to Namibia Press Agency, “This past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 12 UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 11 over the Belgorod Region, six over the Rostov Region, four over the territory of the Volgograd Region, three over the Astrakhan Region, one over the Bryansk, Kursk and Samara regions each, seven were shot down over the waters of the Black Sea and one over the Sea of Azov,” the ministry said.





The statement highlights a significant level of activity across multiple regions, emphasizing the ongoing tensions and military engagements in the area. The interception of these drones suggests a continued focus on maintaining air defense capabilities in light of the current geopolitical situation.

