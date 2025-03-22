

Moscow: Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces has reported significant Ukrainian losses, totaling over 500 military personnel within the last day, according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry outlined the extensive losses faced by Ukrainian forces, which included six armored fighting vehicles-among them a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier-14 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. The statement detailed further engagements across various sectors, highlighting the operations of different Russian military groups.





The Zapad (West) group of Russian forces has reportedly eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, in addition to destroying two armored fighting vehicles and an ammunition depot. The Yug (South) group inflicted losses on Ukraine of up to 315 soldiers, five armored vehicles, four artillery guns, and another ammunition depot.





In a separate report, the Vostok (East) group of forces claimed to have eliminated over 165 Ukrainian soldiers, along with a tank and three ammunition depots, during the specified period. The Sever (North) group of forces achieved success against a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the Belgorod direction, resulting in the elimination of up to 95 troops. Additionally, Ukraine lost a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and six artillery guns in this region.





The Dnepr group of Russian forces reported the elimination of up to 85 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the destruction of 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and an ammunition depot. The ministry’s statement also noted the destruction of a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft, the downing of five JDAM guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, and 142 drones by Russian air defense systems.

