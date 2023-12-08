Inaugural FNB-NBF 5on5 Basketball Tournament Launches in Oshana

  • December 9, 2023
Oshana Region - The first-ever FNB-NBF 5on5 basketball tournament commenced in the Oshana Region on Friday, featuring 17 teams, including 11 male and six female teams. Oshana Governor Elia Irimari opened the tournament at the Caribbean recreation park, emphasizing the importance of basketball in promoting teamwork, discipline, and determination.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Governor Irimari remarked during the opening ceremony that basketball not only teaches the value of hard work and perseverance but also showcases the talent and skill of local players. He mentioned that the tournament provides an opportunity for players to display their abilities and serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to engage in sports. Irimari highlighted the role of sports in instilling values like dedication, fair play, and sportsmanship in youth.

Cornelia Paulus, the FNB Ongwediva Branch Manager, stated that FNB, as the main sponsor, has committed N.dollar 900,000 for the next three years to the tournament, allocating N.dollar 300,000 annually. Paulus expressed hope that the partnership between FNB and the Namibia Basketball Federation would nurture players from the grassroots level to represent Namibia nationally and internationally. She emphasized that this partnership is crucial for achieving excellence in basketball in Namibia and providing necessary support to players.

The matches are being played at both the Caribbean recreation park and Ongwediva basketball courts, with the event concluding on Saturday.

