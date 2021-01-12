||Kharas Governor Aletha Frederick has raised concern about the continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in her region and has called on inhabitants of the region to play their part in curbing the virus.

The governor in an interview with Nampa on Monday urged people to adhere to the health protocols put in place to help curb the further spread of the virus.

“We must protect ourselves individually from the virus. That is also the best way to protect others. Let us wear our masks, keep the social distances and wash hands regularly. The fight against COVID-19 does not lie with the government and other relevant stakeholders alone, it lies with each and every individual,” she said.

Frederick said as from 24 March 2020, when the region recorded its first COVID-19 case, until 10 January 2021, ||Kharas recorded 1 779 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

A total of 401 cases were active on Monday, while 1 378 people had recovered.

There has been a marked increase since December, with most of the cases reported in the Lüderitz district.

Frederick also raised concern about the increase of infections among health workers.

“So far we have 62 health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19. I urge the inhabitants of the region to offer health workers support, be it emotional, psychological, in whatever way we can help them as we continue to fight this invisible enemy,” she stressed.

With regards to challenges, Frederick said ||Kharas lacks isolation facilities as there is only one in Keetmanshoop.

“We also lack vehicles and drivers, among other challenges, and we are seeking assistance from the private sector,” said Frederick.

The governor further called on the residents of Lüderitz to assist the police in the search for three-year-old Spencer Mandela Nakale, who went missing at the coastal town on 28 December 2020.

“Anyone who has information that can lead to the boy being found should please come forth and help bring him back to his family,” the governor said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency