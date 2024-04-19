Infant’s body discovered half-buried at Omusati



The body of a new-born baby was allegedly discovered half buried at Omunyele village in the Etayi constituency in the Omusati Region on Thursday.

The Namibian Police Force’s Omusati Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, confirmed this to Nampa on Friday, saying the discovery was made around 20h30 by a group of children who were passing by.

‘It is allegedly that the suspect give birth to unknown gender baby and buried half of the body in the ground,’ he said.

He noted that they are yet to determine the gender of the deceased baby and suspect is unknown.

Simaho indicated that the police are investigating a case of murder, concealment of birth and defeating the course of justice.

Source: Namibia Press Agency