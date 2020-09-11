Information on Chinese military presence in Namibia confidential: Vilho

Defence Minister Peter Vilho, has refused to divulge information on the alleged presence of Chinese military personnel in the country for unknown reasons.

This comes after Landless People’s Movement Member of Parliament (MP) Henny Seibeb wanted the minister to confirm the allegations that about 3500 Chinese military personnel are in Namibia and the reasons for their presence.

Seibeb while posing questions to Vilho in Parliament on Thursday further wanted confirmation whether Namibia has allegedly imported Chinese military equipment of artillery that is currently at the coastal towns of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay.

‘How long are the Chinese military personnel going to live in Namibia, when are they leaving? Are they here to do military training for Namibian Defence Force? It’s alleged that there is a military joint cooperation between Namibia and China, has it ever been brought to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security,’ asked Seibeb.

In his response, Vilho said there is nothing to be brought to Parliament otherwise it would have been done already, before stressing that information to the rest of the questions is confidential.

This was however not taken lightly by Popular Democratic Movement MP Vipuakuje Muharukua who stood up and proposed that there should be standing rules in Parliament to interrogate the accountability of the Ministry of Defence and its companies because the ministry continues to be unaccountable to anyone but the President only, which can be dangerous.

‘The honourable minister of defence is dealing with a very sensitive ministry that has to safeguard our security from external factors and internal factors. It has now become a culture and practice in this Parliament that no question is posted to that ministry without being met with similar answers. No person in this country can supersede the state, not even the president who appointed the minister,’ lashed Muharukua.

He added that the Ministry of Defence is a good thing for the country, but it can also be dangerous if it continues with its current operation of unaccountability.

Source: Namibia Press Agency