Infrastructure sector allocated N.dollars 3.6 billion to accelerate economic growth

Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi on Thursday announced that N.dollars 3.6 billion has been allocated to the infrastructure sector in order to accelerate economic growth and improve the living standards of local people.

Shiimi announced this in the National Assembly while tabling the 2022/23 National Budget totalling N.dollars 61.6 billion.

He said the construction of foundational infrastructure remains critical in the quest to accelerate economic growth and improve living standards.

The work of Government in this realm is further complemented by the activities of various public enterprises in line with their respective mandates.

“In addition to the central government budget, the Road Fund Administration has earmarked more than N.dollars 700 million for road maintenance during the budget year, for activities such as the rehabilitation of the B1 road between Keetmanshoop and Mariental, regravelling of the gravel roads in the Etosha National Park, rehabilitation of the B2 road between Karibib and Usakos and funding towards traffic law enforcement, as well as regional and local authorities,” said Shiimi.

With regards green hydrogen, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has been announced as the preferred partner to develop and operate the green hydrogen facilities, and Government is currently negotiating implementation arrangements with the entity before feasibility work can commence. At the same time, about N.dollars 680 million has been secured from the German Government to launch pilot projects which will, among others, aid green hydrogen related research and development activities.

“Furthermore, earlier this week, Cleanergy Namibia, a joint venture between the Ohlthaver & List Group and Belgium-based CMB.TECH launched Namibia’s first hydrogen demonstration plant, an investment worth about N.dollars 270 million and set to be operational by 2023,” stated Shiimi.

He further added that the work on revamping the productivity of Government Green Scheme Projects and public enterprises in the agriculture sector has commenced, following the decision to lease out the green schemes to the private sector. Activities are underway to unveil the bidding process to attract private capital and public and private partnerships, said the minister.

