Injured Lapadula to miss Peru World Cup qualifiers



Striker Gianluca Lapadula has been omitted from Peru’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to injury, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since he suffered an abdominal injury while playing for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A club’s victory over Cremonese in the Coppa Italia on September 24.

The FPF issued a statement confirming Lapadula’s withdrawal without saying if he would be replaced.

Peru face Uruguay in Lima on October 11 and Brazil in Brasilia four days later.

Jorge Fossati’s men are currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group, having yet to win a match.

Source: The Namibia News Agency