Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force Lieutenant-General has refuted recent allegations that he tolerates the abuse of members of the public by police officers

The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has refuted recent allegations that he tolerates the abuse of members of the public by police officers.

A statement issued by NamPol on Thursday said the allegations follow videos and photos circulating on social media, showing law enforcement officers allegedly assaulting members of the public.

It said discussions were held particularly on radio, with callers making serious allegations of ‘brutality’ by NamPol members and saying the inspector-general is ‘reluctant to act or to call his officers to order.’

Ndeitunga said the notion that the inspector-general does not act against offending officers is nonsensical and refuted in the strongest terms.

Statistics at hand for the period 2019/2020 indicate that 116 cases were registered against members of the police, resulting in 56 members being discharged from the force. A number of other cases are before the courts and 41 officers have also been suspended, the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency