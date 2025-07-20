International Energy Forum Secretary General Joins African Energy Week 2025 Amid Global Energy Growth Forecasts



Cape Town: International Energy Forum (IEF) Secretary General Alshirawi is set to join African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, bringing his expertise to the world’s largest gathering of energy ministers. Alshirawi will lead discussions concerning Africa’s oil market, focusing on trends, opportunities, and challenges.





According to African Press Organization, the IEF is a prominent platform for global energy dialogue, emphasizing energy security, data transparency, and energy transition. With over 30 years of experience, the organization facilitates discussions between energy-producing and consuming countries, providing a neutral space to tackle supply chain issues. Alshirawi’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025—Africa’s most significant energy event—is anticipated to bolster these discussions as Africa’s influence in global energy markets continues to expand.





AEW: Invest in African Energies serves as a premier venue for project operators, financiers, technology providers, and government officials, emerging as the key location for finalizing energy deals in Africa. The event unites global and African stakeholders to explore strategies for boosting investment and development, thereby enhancing energy security. Africa, rich in natural resources and with significant untapped potential, is poised to take a more central role in global supply chains. Established markets such as Angola, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, and Libya are increasing oil and gas production and exploring new frontiers. Emerging markets like Namibia, Uganda, Ivory Coast, South Africa, and Zimbabwe are also engaging in frontier exploration to establish themselves as future energy producers. Alongside advancements in clean energy developments, Africa presents substantial opportunities across its entire energy sector and value chain.





Alshirawi’s engagement in AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 aims to strengthen the dialogue between Africa and global energy stakeholders. His involvement is expected to address challenges and opportunities within the global energy market, while also promoting discussions on Africa’s strategy to scale up energy production and transition efforts.





As Africa’s energy sector grows rapidly, there are unique opportunities for operators, financiers, and technology providers to meet global demand and position the continent as a major energy supplier. Insights from the IEF have historically played a crucial role in mitigating investment risks in Africa and will continue to support developments as companies unlock the full potential of the continent’s energy resources, according to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

