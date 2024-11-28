Iron Ore Futures Close Flat Amid Steady Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange.



Dalian: Iron ore futures closed flat on Thursday during daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for January 2025 delivery remained unchanged, closing at 786.5 yuan per tonne, equivalent to approximately 109.4 U.S. dollars per tonne.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for the day across 12 listed iron ore futures contracts was 342,873 lots. The total turnover for these contracts reached about 26.9 billion yuan. This steady performance underscores the stability seen in the iron ore market on this trading day.

China, recognized as the world’s largest importer of iron ore, has been a significant player in the global iron ore market. The country opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018, a move that has since allowed for increased global participation and liquidity in the trading of iron ore futures.