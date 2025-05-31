Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Israel has accepted an updated U.S.-mediated proposal for a hostage release agreement, while accusing Hamas of delaying progress by rejecting the framework. The statement, citing U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, criticized Hamas’ response as unacceptable and regressive, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to securing the return of hostages and defeating Hamas.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Hamas claimed it had provided a “positive” response to the U.S.-backed plan but sought amendments, including extending the ceasefire. Steve Witkoff, writing on social media platform X, labeled Hamas’ reply as “totally unacceptable” and urged the group to adopt the framework to enable proximity talks that could commence as soon as next week. He highlighted that this approach was essential to finalize a 60-day ceasefire agreement, which includes releasing half of the remaining hostages and initiating talks on a permanent truce.





The U.S.-backed proposal suggests a 60-day cessation of hostilities, the release of 28 out of 58 hostages still held in Gaza, the exchange of over 1,200 Palestinian prisoners, and an increase in humanitarian aid to the region. However, following Witkoff’s comments, senior Hamas official Basem Naim refuted claims of rejecting the proposal, criticizing Israel’s interpretation of the agreement and accusing Witkoff of being “completely biased” towards Israel.





Hamas is calling for the release of hostages in three phases over the proposed 60-day truce, broader aid access across Gaza, and assurances of moving towards a permanent ceasefire. Israel, on the other hand, has rejected these demands, insisting on the disarmament of Hamas, its removal from power, and the unconditional release of all remaining hostages.





Israel’s state-owned Kan television reported that the military plans to escalate operations in northern Gaza in response to Hamas’ stance. Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Friday that Hamas must accept the deal “or be destroyed.”





A previous ceasefire, which started on Jan. 19, collapsed on March 18 when Israel resumed military actions in Gaza. Ahead of the renewed offensive, Israel closed border crossings and restricted humanitarian aid on March 2. Limited access has been allowed since May 22.





The health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza reported on Saturday that 54,381 people have been killed and 124,054 injured since Israel’s military campaign began on Oct. 7, 2023. Since hostilities resumed on March 18, the authorities have documented 4,117 deaths and 12,013 injuries.

