The Kunene Regional Council (KRC) HAS appointed Joseph Jantze as the Acting Regional Council Officer effective from 01 January 2021, the council announced in a media statement issued on Thursday.

Jantze has been instrumental as the Director of General Services at the KRC for past eight years in the formulation and implementation of the regional

In a recent interview with Nampa, Jantze confirmed his appointment, saying; ‘I have to brief the new administration on the current state of affairs, projects completed and pending, council resolution template for the past year and percentage implementation. Furthermore, it is critical to share the mandate of the strategic plan, annual plan for good governance. It is also critical to hear the expectations from the new administration and subsequent entrance into a performance agreement, which will guide me in executing my mandate.’

Furthermore, Senior Public Relations Officer at KRC, Tulimekondjo Pandeni, in a seperate interview said Jantze is capable of executing his new duties.

‘He has been with the council for a long time and we believe that he will be able to deliver. Most of the capital projects in the region have been on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with the appointment of the acting chief regional officer, we will start to execute some of them.

Source: Namibia Press Agency