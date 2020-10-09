JSC seeks new ways in appointing PG

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has said that going forward, it will no longer use the old process to fill the position of prosecutor general (PG) of Namibia.

The JSC in a media statement on Thursday said in the past, nominations were primarily received from the Executive Branch for the JSC’s consideration of the nominee’s suitability, with a view toward recommending his or her possible appointment for the PG position.

“The JSC has in the recent past taken a principled decision to review this practice and decided to open up the process and introduce greater transparency in the appointment of the PG,” said the statement.

It added that it is in this context that the JSC, through the placement of an advertisement in media outlets, invited suitably qualified and experienced persons to submit their applications for consideration for possible appointment to the advertised position.

Further, the JSC said the amendment effected to the Legal Practitioners’ Act, Act 15 of 1995 in 2002 regarding admission of lawyers employed in the public service as legal practitioners of the High Court of Namibia was litigated in court, and the court has pronounced itself on the matter.

“The amendment was found to be valid and is still part of the law of general application. As to the nationality and post-admission requirements for the position, these aspects are receiving the urgent consideration of the JSC and the decision thereon will be communicated to the public in due course,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency