Judiciry to act fairly, objectively and without fear or favour: Geingob

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday said no member of Cabinet or Legislature or any citizen is above the Constitution saying those who interfere with the Judges or Judiciary's functions seek to undermine democracy in Namibia.

President Geingob made these remarks when he officially opened the 2020 Legal Year in Windhoek on Wednesday.

A well performing independent and impartial Judiciary remains a central part of our constitutional architecture and a very important feature of our young democracy. Any improper interference with the judiciary, I should caution will spell danger to our republic and will have far-reaching effects for our society as a whole, Geingob said.

According to the President, he fears that the reckless and gratuitous allegations aimed at impugning the integrity of the Judiciary may lead to a situation that members of the public resorting to taking the law into their own hands.

He also recons the past year was characterized by economic headwinds and an unprecedented drought that wreaked havoc on the lives of many Namibians and their livestock.

He mention some of the issues that are still at hand for public dialogue and still need to be addressed such as increased imperatives for access to justice, enlargement of the pool apprenticeship for candidate legal practitioners attending the Justice Training Center, employment opportunity for law graduates and prohibitively high legal fees.

Because of the high poverty rate in the country, the Head of State encouraged legal practitioners to fully embrace the pro Bono culture as means of improving accessibility to every person.

Geingob reaffirm his commitment to tackle corruption by demanding ethical management and administration of the State's affairs by all State organs.

The Government will continue reviewing laws and policies in order to close loopholes that make the laws and system susceptible to exploitation. This is done with the understanding that robust process, system and transparent institution act as the first line of defence against corruption and mismanagement, particularly of our nation resources,'' said the head of State.

