Kalkrand Residents Endure Power Outage Due to Weather-Damaged Infrastructure



Kalkrand: Residents of Kalkrand in the Hardap Region have been without electricity since Sunday due to damage to electrical infrastructure caused by extreme weather.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPower issued a media statement on Tuesday explaining that the temporary disruption is a result of broken poles on the power lines, affecting Kalkrand and its surrounding areas.

NamPower informed customers and the public that the Kalkrand 33kv regulations have been experiencing power supply interruptions since 06 April 2023. The statement attributed the challenges in accessing and repairing the affected power lines to recent heavy rains, which have significantly hindered the restoration process and delayed service recovery.

Despite these setbacks, NamPower assured residents of their commitment to resolving the issue as swiftly as possible. The public was also advised to treat all power lines and electrical points as ‘live’ during the outage, as no advance notification will be provided upon the restoration

of the power supply.