Karas Region Triumphs in Newspaper Cup Opener with 2-1 Win Over Kavango West

Keetmanshoop: The ||Karas Region kicked off their campaign in the 24th edition of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kavango West at a packed Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop. The match, played on Field A, drew an enthusiastic crowd that turned out in large numbers to support Namibia's rising young stars. The atmosphere reflected the significance of the tournament, which continues to be a key platform for youth talent in the country.

According to Namibia Press Agency, hosting this year's edition, the ||Karas Region wasted no time asserting themselves. The home side came out with intensity and purpose, scoring two well-taken goals in the first half to set the tone for their campaign of reaching the final. Kandingua Tuundjakuje and Jason Kooper were on target for ||Karas, while Kavango West pulled one back in the second half through Joseph Sikutu. Despite the late effort, Kavango West could not overturn the deficit.

Tuundjakuje's standout performance earned him the Man of the Match award. In other Group B action, Oshikoto delivered a commanding performance on Field B, thrashing Ohangwena 4-1. Josh Kanku led the charge with a brace, while Festus Trofimus and Michael Nalushiya added to the tally. Kanku was deservedly named Man of the Match.

Elsewhere, Group D saw Zambezi and Omusati settle for a 1-1 draw, with goals from Mutanga Simasiku and Shiyagaya Ephat, while in Group C, Khomas edged Oshana 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter. Defending champions Kunene, who are placed in Group D alongside Zambezi and Omusati, are yet to begin their title defence.

This year's tournament, hosted in the ||Karas Region, has attracted more than 600 young athletes competing in football and netball. Since its inception in 2001, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has remained a cornerstone of youth sports development in Namibia, providing a vital pathway from grassroots participation to national recognition.