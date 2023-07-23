Katima Mulilo residents receive free Wi-Fi

Katima Mulilo residents have received free community internet services after Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) and the Katima Mulilo Town Council signed a memorandum of understanding in an effort to shape the Zambezi capital into a digital town.

Launching the community Wi-Fi on Thursday, Zambezi Region Governor Alfea Sampofu noted that the internet services will transform the Katima Mulilo Town into a smart town, digitally wise, adding that this will be a game changer among the residents.

The service is available in the central business district of the town, and to use, residents and visitors will just have to activate their Wi-Fi, without a password required.

Katima Mulilo Town Council Chief Executive Officer Raphael Liswaniso at the signing noted that the move of providing free Wi-Fi services to the residents is aimed at harnessing technology whilst shaping a better future for them.

“The free Wi-Fi will cover the whole central business district area, therefore residents can now do bank transactions and pay for their municipal services online without any difficulties,” he noted.

MTC Manager for Product and Enterprise Solutions, Elton Katangolo noted that Katima Mulilo, being a border town, having free community Wi-Fi, will play a pivotal role in attracting and assisting tourists with better services.

Katangolo indicated that his company will still expand the services as the need arises.

Meanwhile, Kabbe Urban Regional Councillor Kennedy Simasiku called on MTC to provide more centres in the region to cater to the needs of its customers, especially those registering their SIM cards, as many struggle with this due to constraints like transport and time, and long queues.

Katima Mulilo is one of the first few towns which have rolled out the community free Wi-Fi for its public.

To this, the Katima residents have expressed excitement, with the hope that young people here will not have to suffer and struggle to access internet services in search for better opportunities, including sending online applications.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency