Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League

Windhoek: Matheus Singambwe, Chief Regional Officer of the Kavango West Regional Council, has urged the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) to prioritise residents of the region when filling positions at the Nkurenkuru Vocational Training Centre (VTC).

According to NAMPA, Singambwe made his appeal during a consultative meeting with the NTA in Windhoek on Wednesday. He highlighted that Kavango West is considered Namibia’s poorest region, with an unemployment rate of 52.8 per cent. Singambwe stressed the importance of deliberate actions to reduce such rates, emphasizing that prioritising local residents for job opportunities is crucial. He clarified that his appeal is not for preferential treatment that compromises standards or deviates from NTA policies.

Singambwe stated that priority should be given to residents for positions, particularly entry-level ones, as long as they meet the necessary requirements. He also advocated for this approach to extend to tender processes, urging for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the region to be considered first, especially for smaller jobs.

Improved working relations between the NTA and the regional council were also called for by Singambwe, who emphasized the need for better coordination, communication, and cooperation.

NTA Chief Operations Officer Epafras Shilongo acknowledged the concerns of the regional council, affirming the authority’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that local communities benefit from its institutions. Shilongo assured that the NTA is attentive to these issues and aims to run the Nkurenkuru VTC in a way that benefits local residents.

Regarding the status of the Nkurenkuru VTC, the NTA confirmed that the centre is ready for occupation, with recruitment for key personnel set to commence soon. The first trainees are expected to begin classes by July 2025.