Keetmanshoop Mayor has called on the private sector in Kharas to join hands and support government in improving the living conditions of the region’s inhabitants

Keetmanshoop Mayor, Gaudentia KrAlhne has called on the private sector in ||Kharas to join hands and support government in improving the living conditions of the region's inhabitants.

KrAlhne made the call while launching the 2020 Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial and Tourism Expo (KAITE) here yesterday, which will be held from 08 to 12 September this year.

This region is rich in minerals and my call is to the mining and fishing industries to come on board and help sponsor events such as the KAITE. As we all know we face an economic challenge, you must help us plough back into our community, we cannot just wait on government, let us hold hands, she said.

KrAlhne, who is also the patron of the expo, said the private and public sectors should join hands to see what can be done with the water and land resources in the region for the benefit of the inhabitants.

Source: Namibia Press Agency