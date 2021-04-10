Keetmanshoop Urban supports small businesses

The Keetmanshoop Urban Consistency office on Friday handed over equipment valued at N.dollars 269 000 to 17 beneficiaries of small businesses at Keetmanshoop.

The entities that benefitted among others include bakeries, salons, catering outfits and butcheries.

Speaking as he handed over the equipment Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency Councillor, Joseph Isaaks urged the beneficiaries to use the goods for the intended purpose so that they can make a living for themselves and their families and create employment for others to address the unemployment at the southern town.

“We know this is just something small but please go and generate income for yourselves and in the end create employment for others, we hope and pray for the success of your businesses,” he said.

He added that small business should move away from the concept of buying and selling goods but should try and start up business with the aim to produce their own goods to sell to customers.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, 30-year-old Andrew Cornelius extended a word of appreciation to the constituency office and the government for providing them with the equipment some need to start up their businesses and others to expand their businesses.

Cornelius added that the beneficiaries should consider themselves lucky as there were others that sought assistance and did not receive the equipment.

“We that were chosen, we are not special or different from the others that applied and did not get and my advice to those that did not make it this time is to not give up, they should continue applying. We the beneficiaries must ensure that this equipment is utilised properly and as we have received this as a donation, we must also lend a hand to others where we can,” said the young man, who received a meat cutter machine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency