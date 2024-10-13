Kenyan John Korir wins Chicago Marathon



Kenyan athlete John Korir came first in the Chicago Marathon.

The man covered the distance in 2 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds. The distance is 42.195 km.

The Chicago Marathon has been held since 1977 and is part of the World Marathon Majors series, along with races in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin and New York. The world record was set by Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum who ran 26 miles in 2 hours and 35 seconds. Kiptum died in a car accident on February 12 at the age of 24.

Source: Burkina Information Agency