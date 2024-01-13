Kharas ready for schools reopening

KEETMANSHOOP: Kharas Region Acting Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Jesmine Magerman said the region is well equipped in terms of classrooms ahead of the re-opening of schools across the country on Monday. While urging the parents to register their children into schools, Magerman gave assurance that the ministry constructed about 13 new classrooms across the region as part of the emergency construction of classrooms by the education ministry adding that this will enable the directorate to address the placement of learners at schools. Magerman in her response to questions from Nampa on Friday highlighted that the directorate has procured exercise books, with at least one exercise book per subject per learner for all the learners. 'These books will be delivered to the schools by Tuesday. We also received maize blend for the school feeding programme and we are in the process of delivering it to the schools so that the learners who take part in this programme can be sure that one bowl of porridge will be available as of Monday at most of the schools,' she said. Magerman further called on parents to assist and support schools in the education of their children by among others making the hands and arms of the school management, school boards and teachers stronger. She also said ill-disciplined learners can easily disrupt the teaching and learning process at school, depriving other learners in the class. 'We urge our learners to focus on their schoolwork, work hard and be dedicated to themselves and their future by being present at school, doing homework, studying for tests and examinations, doing continuous assessment tasks and adhering to due dates. In the end, you will reap the fruits of this commitment and dedication,' Magerman urged. The Kharas Region has 17 schools. Source: The Namibia Press Agency