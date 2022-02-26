Khomas governor hands over donations to vulnerable residents

The Office of Khomas Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, in collaboration with various institutions, handed over several donated items to under-privileged residents in Windhoek on Friday.

The donations were handed over at the Khomas Regional Council premises, and included building materials for pensioner Timotheus Shaningi, whose shack was destroyed in a fire in 2014. The building materials were donated by Jiangsu Province in China.

The governor had also handed over a wheelchair to nine-year-old Tjipenohange Mbaroro, who lives with a disability and cannot walk on her own. The wheelchair is one of 24 donated by SANI Group, to be distributed in the various regions.

The Connect Africa Project, which helps visually and hearing impaired people, received office furniture worth N.dollars 51 000.

McLeod-Katjirua said sharing social responsibility is inevitable because there are many people who need a helping hand to help them survive.

“The empowerment of our people is a challenging task which needs active and equal involvement of all relevant stakeholders, and there is no better time than now. This empowerment drive needs our guaranteed strong partnership, solidarity and a consistent shoulder to shoulder approach to build up our effective and efficient response capacity as a team,” she said.

The governor also handed over school uniforms, school bags and shoes to 300 vulnerable children and medical equipment to community centres, while the Khomasdal Youth Cleaning Project received cleaning materials.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency