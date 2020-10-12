Kozonguizi’s ill health stalls trial

The start of the trial in which a local estate administrator who stands accused of fraud and embezzling funds belonging to orphaned children, was on Monday put on hold until 16 November this year as the accused is ill.

The proceedings of the trial of 44-year-old Mervin Kozonguizi were set to start before High Court Judge Kobus Miller Monday morning, but the hearing could not go ahead as scheduled because Kozonguizi is sick, suffering from gallstones and pancreatitis attacks which are associated with the severe upper abdominal pains.

Medical practitioner Dr Ike Ndjoze informed the court that he is scheduled to go for an operation at the beginning of November to remove the gallstones, and at the moment cannot stand or sit in court for a long time as he might suffer pancreatitis attacks.

Dr Ndjoze also informed the court that Kozonguizi tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) last Monday and is self-isolating at his residence.

According to the medical practitioner, accused Kozonguizi was booked off until 23 October 2020 after he contracted COVID-19.

As per the agreement reached by the estate administrator’s Windhoek-based defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha and State Advocate Domonic Lisulo, the proceedings of the trial were, thereafter, put on hold until 16 November 2020 to allow accused Kozonguizi enough time to recover.

Before the postponement of the matter, Ujaha also informed the court that the legal team has now sought the assistance of local senior defence lawyer James Diedericks to represent the accused during trial.

Kozonguizi is free on bail of N.dollars 100 000, which was extended until his next court appearance on 16 November 2020.

A summary of substantial facts contained in the indictment alleges that Kozonguizi defrauded the Master of the High Court between 2016 and January 2017 by pretending that he was entitled to receive funds from the estate of the late Gustav Tjiuiju.

It is alleged that he received nearly N.dollars 7.1 million from this estate while he was not entitled to the money.

It is further alleged that he also defrauded the Master of the High Court on 05 December 2015 by pretending that he was entitled to N.dollars 2 million from the estate of the late Yolandi Dorothy Beukes.

The accused operates under the name Kozonguizi and Associates and administered the deceased estates registered at the Master of the High Court on behalf of beneficiaries.

He was arrested on 15 January 2018 by investigators attached to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Source: Namibia Press Agency