Hot News :

Nandi Ndaitwah Urges Public to Support Her Cabinet

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Deal Cannot Be Renewed as Is

Oil, Gas Companies Became the Most Profitable in Russia in 2024 – Analysis

Kremlin Anticipates Challenging Technical Discussions Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary Underground

New Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev to Arrive in Washington Next Week

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Kremlin Anticipates Challenging Technical Discussions Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Share This Article:


Moscow: An in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be preceded by difficult technical contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. “We need to first conduct difficult technical negotiations. On Monday, our negotiators will go to Riyadh to begin this difficult process,” Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov stressed that a meeting between Putin and Trump should be properly prepared. A Russian-US expert-level meeting will take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on March 24. Russia will be represented by Grigory Karasin, head of the Russian upper house’s foreign affairs committee, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB). The talks are expected to be devoted to the Black Sea grain initiative.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.