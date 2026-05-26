Kunene Launches N. Dollars 28 Million Otjirongondo Secondary School Project

Windhoek: The Kunene Regional Council on Tuesday officially launched the construction of the Otjirongondo Secondary School in Opuwo, a N.dollars 28.2 million development aimed at addressing school congestion and expanding access to secondary education in the region. Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Director of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture in the Kunene Region, Sophia Frederick, said the project forms part of Phase Two of the Ministry of Education's decongestion plan under the theme 'Build Now for Future.'

According to Namibia Press Agency, the school will include 20 classrooms, two vocational workshops for home science and fashion and fabrics, science and computer laboratories, an administration block, and a library. Frederick said the project is envisioned as the first phase of a future boarding school aimed at increasing the number of secondary schools in Opuwo to at least three.

Frederick emphasized the need for collaboration to realize the vision, urging stakeholders to join hands and lobby for support. She noted that the initiative is responding to the growing demand for secondary education in the Opuwo and Epupa circuits, while also promoting vocational training and practical skills development among learners.

The Director highlighted several infrastructure achievements made in the region since 2024, including the construction of 72 classrooms, three science laboratories, three libraries, four hostel blocks, and 10 ablution facilities across 14 schools. New schools established under the programme include Okapundja Primary School, Kunene Resource School Phase One, Outjo Primary Project School, and Outjo Secondary Project School.

Frederick further revealed that major renovations are currently underway at Mureti High School, while boreholes are expected to be drilled at 19 schools, mainly in the Opuwo Rural and Epupa constituencies. She urged the contractor, NTA-K Hapu Investment, to accelerate construction and prioritise local recruitment to ensure the project also benefits surrounding communities economically.

The Otjirongondo Secondary School is expected to open its doors to Grade 8 and Grade 10 learners by 2027.