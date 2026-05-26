Elevate Your Strategy: Global Trading Competition Launch with Major Cash Prizes

EBC Financial Group initiates dual-track events across Asia and Africa, offering both risk-free simulated environments and high-stakes market showdowns to empower traders of all experience levels

LONDON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC), the World’s Best Broker according to World Finance, has launched two multimarket trading competitions designed to support trader engagement and broaden participation across emerging trading communities in Asia and Africa. The promotion is provided by EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC under the EBC Financial Group brand and includes two distinct events: the EBC Trading Masters Competition and the EBC Elite Demo Trading Competition.

Structured to accommodate participants across varying levels of trading experience, the dual-track initiatives reflect EBC’s continued commitment to fostering a trader-first ecosystem grounded in transparency, accessibility, and continuous learning.

Through both competitions, participants will have the opportunity to benchmark their trading strategies within structured environments where rankings are determined by return rate rather than account size, reinforcing a performance-based framework where discipline and strategy remain central to competitive outcomes.

EBC Trading Masters Competition: Recognising Performance in Live Market Conditions

Targeted at experienced participants, the EBC Trading Masters Competition introduces a live trading environment where traders compete using real funds across Mongolia, Taiwan, and Thailand from 11 May to 5 June 2026.

The competition is open to PRO and STD account holders, with minimum equity requirements beginning from USD100 in Mongolia and USD200 in Taiwan and Thailand.

The competition will be conducted through eligible PRO and STD trading accounts, providing participants with direct exposure to live market conditions within a professionally structured environment. To encourage transparency and shared learning across the trading community, all participants will be required to publish trading signals throughout the competition period.

Across Taiwan and Thailand, prize pools will reach up to USD7,000 per session, with top-performing participants eligible to receive prizes of up to USD3,000. Rankings will be determined by return rate performance, reinforcing a competition structure where trading discipline and strategy take precedence over account balance size.

Participants may register multiple eligible accounts, with awards determined by their best-performing account, while structured risk controls and monitoring mechanisms are implemented throughout the competition period to maintain fairness and accountability.

EBC Elite Demo Trading Competition: Accessible Participation in a Risk-Free Environment

Designed for new and developing traders, the EBC Elite Demo Trading Competition offers participants the opportunity to engage with live market conditions through simulated accounts without real capital exposure.

The competition will run from 11 May to 22 May 2026 across Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa, and South Korea, with participants competing using newly created demo accounts funded with a simulated fixed starting equity of USD10,000.

Competition participants will begin with equal simulated starting capital of USD10,000, creating a level playing field where rankings are determined by return rate performance rather than account size. Across the regional sessions, participants will compete for prize pools of up to USD1,700, including a top prize of USD1,000 in the South Korea session. The competition framework is further supported by structured participation guidelines designed to uphold transparency, fairness, and disciplined trading engagement throughout the campaign period.

By creating a controlled environment focused on strategy development and performance benchmarking, the initiative aims to encourage informed market participation while helping traders build confidence and trading discipline.

“At EBC, we believe trader development is built on transparency, discipline, and access to structured opportunities that encourage continuous growth,” said Lewis Tang, Brand Director at EBC Financial Group. “These competitions are designed not only to recognise trading performance, but also to foster greater engagement, knowledge sharing, and responsible participation across diverse trading communities.”

Both competitions incorporate standardised ranking methodologies and operational safeguards, including return-rate-based evaluations and volume-based tiebreaker mechanisms, ensuring outcomes are determined by measurable trading performance.

The launch of the initiatives further reflects EBC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen trader engagement across key international markets while supporting broader participation within the evolving global trading landscape.

For more information regarding eligibility requirements, competition rules, and registration details, please visit EBC Financial Group website at www.ebc.com.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for differences (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed deposits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance carefully before trading.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact: Aldric Tinker Toyad Global PR Lead [email protected] Faiz Alavi Sulaiman Senior PR Executive [email protected]

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