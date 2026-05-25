Three Arrested for Possession of Cannabis and Contraband at Katima

Katima mulilo: Three suspects aged 60, 33, and 17 years are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court after they were intercepted and arrested for possession of cannabis hidden under a bucket of food during inmates' visiting time. The incident took place at the Katima Mulilo Police Station on Sunday, and the food bucket was intended to go to an inmate in the police holding cells.According to Namibia Press Agency, the suspects will be charged with possession of cannabis and smuggling of contraband to the holding cells, as stated by the new Zambezi Regional Commander, Commissioner Julia Iuze Sakuwa-Neo, on Monday. The other items intercepted were one smart cellphone with a charger and 220 loose cigarettes.'Arrested suspects are a Namibian female aged 60 years, a Zambian female aged 33 years, and a Namibian male aged 17. They will appear in court on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Another charge of contravening the Immigration Act will be added for the Zambian national,' she told Nampa upon inquiry.Sakuwa-Neo strongly cautioned the public to refrain from smuggling contraband into police holding cells, stressing that those found will face the full wrath of the law. Police investigations continue.