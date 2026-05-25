Bush Bucks Claim Victory in Zambezi Regional Second Division League

Bush bucks: Bush Bucks FC on Sunday won the 2025/2026 Namport Zambezi Regional Second Division League trophy.According to Namibia Press Agency, with two matches remaining for all 12 participating clubs, Bush Bucks drew 0-0 against Real Cheetahs FC on Saturday at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex, but secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Zambezi Sporting Academy on Sunday at the UNAM Sports Field, after trailing 0-3 at halftime.Bush Bucks clinched the trophy with 44 points, followed by Oryza Sativa with 39 points claiming silver, while Bright Stars, the recently crowned regional preliminary NFA Cup champions, took bronze with 36 points.Bush Bucks head coach Budstyn Mutau expressed satisfaction with the league title but emphasized that the win does not guarantee automatic promotion to the first division. The club must compete with four other regional champions for two promotional spots in the Northeast First Division.Chairperson of the Zambezi Regional Football Association, Ngwama Vuyalo, highlighted the path to the first division. He explained that Bush Bucks must face regional champions from Kavango East and West, Oshikoto, and Ohangwena to vie for the two top spots in the Northeast First Division.According to Vuyalo, if Bush Bucks achieve promotion, there will be three vacant spots in the second division due to the relegation of the bottom-placed clubs, Real Cheetahs and Green Eagles, to the third division.