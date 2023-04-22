Kuugongelwa-Amadhila calls for PPPs for all levels of government

Prime Minister (PM), Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, said public private partnerships (PPP) are encouraged at all levels of government, including regional and local authority levels to improve quality service rendered to the public.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila made the statement at the eighth annual Opuwo Trade Fair gala dinner held on Friday.

She said trade fair was a key platform to any given economy, since it encourages PPP's on which government leverages on the existing private sector for the benefit of the economy's growth.

“With this understanding, regional and local authority are strategically located in such a way that they engage in PPP projects such as this one. This makes them the first point of interaction between the state and our business community and the citizen at large,” the premier stated.

She said regional and local authorities play a pivotal role in service delivery, therefore funding from both government and private sector is key to foster sustainable development.

She said government has intentionally adopted the public service innovation policy, which is intended to trigger new ways of thinking, which is expected to result in new ways of working to meet the current demands of service delivery.

“I must state here that this policy is calling for collaboration across sectors of the economy while paying attention on the key role played by government. In this modern world, no institution will propel to greater levels while operating in isolation,” she added.

According to her, innovation is a culture that should be adopted at all levels of society in order to fast-track the reality of Vision 2030, as well as achieve sustainable development goals and Agenda 2063.

She said innovation calls for the regional and local authorities to learn from each other and improve annually.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency