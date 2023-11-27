  • November 28, 2023
Hot News :

Namibia Police Report Three Suicides Over the Weekend

Man Arrested in Windhoek for Alleged Possession of Cannabis

Seven-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Omusati Region

NHE to Construct Over 500 Houses in Katima Mulilo in 2024

Epukiro All-Stars Clinch Victory at Murirua-Kaaheke Memorial Football Tournament

Labour Commissioner Urges Trade Unions to Meet Annual Return Deadline

Labour Commissioner Urges Trade Unions to Meet Annual Return Deadline

Share This Article:

Windhoek, Namibia – Acting Labour Commissioner Kyllikki Sihlahla issued a stern warning to all trade unions and employer organizations regarding the submission of their annual returns by the November 30, 2023 deadline.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), In a follow-up media release, the Office of the Labour Commissioner reminded entities of their statutory obligations under section 60 of the Labour Act, Act no. 11 of 2007. Sihlahla stressed the importance of complying with the Act's provisions, specifically the submission of outstanding annual returns. Required submissions include a Form LC 9, a statement of income and expenditure for the relevant year, a balance sheet showing the financial position at year-end, and an annual audit report prepared by a registered public accountant and auditor. The commissioner warned that failure to comply within the set timeframe would result in appropriate action by the labour commissioner's office. She advised immediate attention to these obligations to avoid legal consequences. As of September 1, 2023, it was noted that only five out of 47 registered trade unions and two out of 17 registered employers' organizations had fulfilled their registration obligations, indicating widesp read non-compliance with statutory requirements.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.