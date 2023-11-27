Labour Commissioner Urges Trade Unions to Meet Annual Return Deadline

Windhoek, Namibia – Acting Labour Commissioner Kyllikki Sihlahla issued a stern warning to all trade unions and employer organizations regarding the submission of their annual returns by the November 30, 2023 deadline.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), In a follow-up media release, the Office of the Labour Commissioner reminded entities of their statutory obligations under section 60 of the Labour Act, Act no. 11 of 2007. Sihlahla stressed the importance of complying with the Act's provisions, specifically the submission of outstanding annual returns. Required submissions include a Form LC 9, a statement of income and expenditure for the relevant year, a balance sheet showing the financial position at year-end, and an annual audit report prepared by a registered public accountant and auditor. The commissioner warned that failure to comply within the set timeframe would result in appropriate action by the labour commissioner's office. She advised immediate attention to these obligations to avoid legal consequences. As of September 1, 2023, it was noted that only five out of 47 registered trade unions and two out of 17 registered employers' organizations had fulfilled their registration obligations, indicating widesp read non-compliance with statutory requirements.