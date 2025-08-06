Landslide Leaves Seven Missing in Guangzhou



Guangzhou: A rain-triggered landslide has left seven people missing in Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities reported on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in Dayuan Village, located in the city’s Baiyun District, at approximately 8:30 a.m., causing significant damage to multiple houses.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a total of 14 individuals were initially trapped in the landslide. By noon, rescue teams had successfully pulled seven people from the debris, all of whom are reportedly in stable condition.

In response to the disaster, nearby residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to locate the remaining missing individuals.