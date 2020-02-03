Learner suspect in stabbing of teacher at Okahandja yet to be arrested

A 17-year-old learner suspected to have stabbed his teacher once with a knife at the Okahandja Senior Secondary School (SSS) in the Otjozondjupa Region last week Wednesday, is yet to be arrested.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the suspect is still on the run, adding that he might have already hitch hiked to the northern part of the country.

The police officer said the suspect allegedly committed the attack on his teacher at the school premises on Wednesday afternoon where he is also a learner in Grade 10.

Andreas said the whole issue allegedly started when a 42-year-old male teacher found the suspect standing behind a classroom during a lesson session.

Andreas added that the teacher then launch an interrogation trying to establish what he was doing behind the classroom while others were busy being taught.

A hot argument between the two then broke out there behind the classroom, she said.

The teacher then allegedly slapped the learner during that argument and summoned him to the school principal's office, added Andreas.

At the school principal, the learner was allegedly ordered to go call his parents or a guardian.

The learner then left the office and came back to the school yard with his mother and his sister, Andreas said.

While in company of his mother and his sister, he allegedly saw the teacher who slapped and summoned him to the school principal's office.

Andreas said the learner then approached the teacher from behind, pulled out an Okapi knife and stabbed him in the right shoulder.

The knife was left stuck on the teacher's shoulder before the learner ran away, Andreas said.

The teacher was taken to the Okahandja State Hospital where he was treated for the injury.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency