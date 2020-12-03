LPM’s Kuhlman elected as Mayor of Mariental

Landless People’s Movement (LPM)’s Adam Kuhlman and Cherien Kock were on Wednesday sworn in as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mariental, respectively.

They were sworn in by Magistrate Anna Marie Kruger.

Daniel Gariseb of LPM was elected as Chairperson of the management committee while Rogetha Haack (LPM), and Mikael Shekutamba Jonas of the Independent Patriots of Change make up the management committee.

Former Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mariental, Wilhelm Josef Mensah, and Anna Aletha Skrywer of Swapo will serve on the council as ordinary members.

Kuhlman in his acceptance speech pledged to execute his duties as mayor, with due diligence and a sense of responsibility in order to serve all the inhabitants of the town equally.

“In this regard, I also want to convey my sincere hope that you the community members will support us to make a success of our tenure by delivering basic services to our people,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman is a teacher by profession.

